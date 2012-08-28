Notting Hill Carnival
Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Performers shelter from the rain at the start of Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A performer is painted green during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Crowds fill the streets as they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Spectators dance while they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A performer dances in the street near police officers during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Young women take part in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A child blows a vuvuzela at the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
