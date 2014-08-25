Notting Hill Carnival
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
