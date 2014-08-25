Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 8:39pm IST

Notting Hill Carnival

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 28
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer reacts to a rain storm as she and others prepare themselves in the dry under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
2 / 28
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Sasha Hudson from Romford in Essex adjusts her costume under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
3 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 28
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Spectators shelter from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
6 / 28
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers shelter themselves from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 28
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 28
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performers shelters herself from the rain during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 28
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
Revellers wear rain ponchos as they attend the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 28
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A group poses for a photograph with a performer during the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 28
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 28
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
A reveller dances with an umbrella as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 28
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer poses during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 28
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers shelter themselves from a rain storm under a railway arch at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
23 / 28
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers participate in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 28
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
A performer takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 28
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 25, 2014
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 28
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 25, 2014
Spectators nurse their beers as they shelter from the rain while watching revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 28
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, August 25, 2014
Revellers protect themselves from a rain storm at the Notting Hill Carnival in London August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Mending dolls and hearts

Mending dolls and hearts

Next Slideshows

Mending dolls and hearts

Mending dolls and hearts

Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys.

25 Aug 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

24 Aug 2014
Homemade Lamborghini

Homemade Lamborghini

Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.

23 Aug 2014
36 days on display

36 days on display

A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.

22 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures