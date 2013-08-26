Edition:
Notting Hill Carnival

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A participant waits before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A participant poses for a photograph before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A man carries a dog on his shoulders before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>Performers prepare before the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

<p>Crowds gather for the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Monday, August 26, 2013

Trapping lobster

Trapping lobster

Next Slideshows

Trapping lobster

Trapping lobster

Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.

26 Aug 2013
India this week

India this week

A collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

24 Aug 2013
Throwing goats

Throwing goats

During the annual Deopokhari festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins.

23 Aug 2013
Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai

Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai

A photojournalist in her early 20s was gang-raped in Mumbai.

24 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pictures