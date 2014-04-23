Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014 | 4:35am IST

NY cat cafe

<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 20
<p>A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A worker makes the image of a cat on a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat looks out a window at a cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 20
<p>Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Two sofa cushions that go together to make an image of a cat are pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 20
<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A man takes a photo of a cat as it sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 20
<p>A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat smells a "Cat'achino" at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 20
<p>A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat sits and looks at a computer next to the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 20
<p>A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat smells a sandwich at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat is pictured sitting at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 20
<p>A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A man looks in as a cat sits at the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 20
<p>A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat watches as a dog walks past the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 20
<p>A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat stands on a table at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A TV cameraman films a cat at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 20
<p>A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A "Cat'achino" is pictured at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A woman looks at a cat through the window of the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 20
<p>A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A cat sleeps on a cushion at the cat cafe in New York April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Born free in South Africa

Born free in South Africa

Next Slideshows

Born free in South Africa

Born free in South Africa

Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...

23 Apr 2014
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

23 Apr 2014
Modi-fied BJP supporters

Modi-fied BJP supporters

A look at supporters of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

23 Apr 2014
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

23 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures