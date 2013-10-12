Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 12, 2013 | 6:35am IST

NY Comic-Con

<p>A woman dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Nicci Fette (R), dressed as comic book character Red Sonja, and Courtney Rose (L), dressed as Red Cat, pose for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed in a Centaur costume poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed as the web comic book character Homestuck poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A man in costume walks past a construction site on his way to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed in a unicorn mask arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A man dressed as a character from the comic "Psychosis Y Dementia" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan in costume arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Fans in costumes take a break at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Fans dressed as Superman and Superwoman walk to New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Stephanie Turner from Colorado dressed as Hawkgirl from the Justice League comic series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A costumed fan arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Costumed fans take a break from the convention floor at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Costumed fans relax in a hallway at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A man in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Kimberly Rosa from New York City dressed as comic series character Harlequin stands on a bench as she looks for her friends at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A family in costumes arrives at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>Chris Vick from Los Angeles, California, dressed as Jean Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from the film "The Fifth Element" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A man in a Batman costume holds up an infant dressed as Robin at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A woman dressed as Penelope Pitstop from the popular cartoon series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed as the Joker from the Batman comic and movie series poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan in costume rides an escalator at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

<p>A fan dressed as a character from the movie "Heat" poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Saturday, October 12, 2013

