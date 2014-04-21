Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 9:29am IST

NY Easter Parade

<p>Participants posing for portraits during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants posing for portraits during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Participants posing for portraits during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 29
<p>A participant dressed in costume holds an umbrella at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A participant dressed in costume holds an umbrella at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A participant dressed in costume holds an umbrella at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 29
<p>Rollerna poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rollerna poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Rollerna poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 29
<p>Kristen Lee Seargent poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kristen Lee Seargent poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Kristen Lee Seargent poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 29
<p>Mary Ann Smith poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mary Ann Smith poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Mary Ann Smith poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 29
<p>Jennifer Maufrais poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Jennifer Maufrais poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Jennifer Maufrais poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 29
<p>Antonio Scritole poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Antonio Scritole poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Antonio Scritole poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 29
<p>Kate Rose poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kate Rose poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Kate Rose poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 29
<p>Elena Megaro poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Elena Megaro poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Elena Megaro poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 29
<p>Ruben Alonso poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Ruben Alonso poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Ruben Alonso poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 29
<p>Melody Cooper poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Melody Cooper poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Melody Cooper poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 29
<p>Paulina Watona poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Paulina Watona poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Paulina Watona poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 29
<p>Ari Seth Cohen poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Ari Seth Cohen poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Ari Seth Cohen poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 29
<p>Debra Rappaport poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Debra Rappaport poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Debra Rappaport poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 29
<p>Mike Angell poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mike Angell poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Mike Angell poses for a portrait as he takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 29
<p>Arielle Dawkins poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Arielle Dawkins poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Arielle Dawkins poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 29
<p>Mary Ann Dunn poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mary Ann Dunn poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Mary Ann Dunn poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 29
<p>A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 29
<p>Ariel Martin poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Ariel Martin poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Ariel Martin poses for a portrait as she takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 29
<p>A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman poses for a portrait as she takes part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 29
<p>A woman smiles during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman smiles during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman smiles during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 29
<p>People dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

People dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 29
<p>People wear pink flamingo hats as they attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People wear pink flamingo hats as they attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

People wear pink flamingo hats as they attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 29
<p>Men dressed in costumes participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men dressed in costumes participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Men dressed in costumes participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 29
<p>Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
25 / 29
<p>Participants dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Participants dressed in costume attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 29
<p>Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

Women attend the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 29
<p>A man holds his dog as they participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man holds his dog as they participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A man holds his dog as they participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
28 / 29
<p>A woman takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, April 21, 2014

A woman takes part in the annual Easter Bonnet Parade in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

19 Apr 2014
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.

19 Apr 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week.

19 Apr 2014
El Diablo's bicycles

El Diablo's bicycles

The two-wheeled creations of Didi Senft, who is a fixture at sporting events in his red devil costume.

19 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures