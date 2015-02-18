Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 18, 2015 | 6:35am IST

NY Fashion week highlights

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 35
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 35
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 35
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 35
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 35
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 35
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 35
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 35
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 35
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
28 / 35
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 35
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
31 / 35
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
32 / 35
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 35
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
34 / 35
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

18 Feb 2015
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary

Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.

16 Feb 2015
Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West designs for Adidas

The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.

14 Feb 2015
Aspiring Models

Aspiring Models

Aspiring models audition for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

13 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast