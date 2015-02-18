NY Fashion week highlights
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models walk during rehearsals for the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Chromat Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Mark and Estel Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up backstage before the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations during a presentation of the Bobby Abley Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is reflected in a mirror while being prepared backstage before the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model rehearses before the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Backstage at NYFW
Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary
Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.
Kanye West designs for Adidas
The rapper unveils his fashion collection designed in collaboration with Adidas.
Aspiring Models
Aspiring models audition for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.