NY Fashion Week highlights
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Betsey Johnson greets attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsals before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. tennis player and designer Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model walks tha catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Wild range during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
