Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 12, 2013 | 8:11am IST

NY Fashion Week

<p>In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 80
<p>Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Designer Betsey Johnson prepares to do a split near her granddaughters Layla Johnson and Ella Johnson (R) after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 80
<p>A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A bag with extra undergarments is seen backstage before the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 80
<p>Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Designer Rachel Zoe waves after presenting the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
6 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 80
<p>A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the J Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 80
<p>Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) wave after presenting the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 80
<p>A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model has her hair and make up done prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
16 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 80
<p>Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
20 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
21 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
22 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
23 / 80
<p>A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model sits backstage prior to the presentation of the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
24 / 80
<p>Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
25 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
26 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
29 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
30 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
32 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
33 / 80
<p>Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models walk on the runway during a rehearsal for the presentation of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 80
<p>A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model is made up before the presentation of Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
35 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
36 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from Donna Karan's DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
37 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
38 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
39 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
40 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
41 / 80
<p>Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
42 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
43 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
45 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
46 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
47 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
48 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
49 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
50 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
51 / 80
<p>Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models wait to rehearse before a presentation of the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
52 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
53 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
54 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
55 / 80
<p>Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
56 / 80
<p>A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
57 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
58 / 80
<p>Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the audience after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
59 / 80
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
60 / 80
<p>A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model is made up before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
61 / 80
<p>Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models are reflected in a mirror as they present creations from the Kenneth Cole Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
62 / 80
<p>Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag &amp; Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Clodagh Shannon (L), 15, from Belfast watches a model present a creation during the spring collection Rag & Bone show at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. This was Shannon's first fashion show she has attended. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
63 / 80
<p>Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Fashion journalist Cognac Wellerlane poses for a portrait at Fashion Week in New York, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
64 / 80
<p>A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
65 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
66 / 80
<p>A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model is made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
67 / 80
<p>Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models rehearse before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
68 / 80
<p>Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
69 / 80
<p>A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A clothes rack is seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
70 / 80
<p>Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models are touched up before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
71 / 80
<p>A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model has her hair done backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
72 / 80
<p>A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A worker puts down programs on benches before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
73 / 80
<p>A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
74 / 80
<p>Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models line up backstage before the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
75 / 80
<p>Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
76 / 80
<p>Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Signs are seen backstage before the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
77 / 80
<p>Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
78 / 80
<p>A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A model uses a playing card to keep her hair in place as she walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
79 / 80
<p>A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 12, 2013

A sign directing models is seen backstage before the presentation of the BCBG Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
80 / 80
View Again
View Next
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

10 Sep 2013
Profile: Scarlett Johansson

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

The actress announces her engagement to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

06 Sep 2013
Venice Film Fest

Venice Film Fest

Red carpet highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

05 Sep 2013
Leaps and bounds

Leaps and bounds

Snapshots of people caught as they take the big leap.

03 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures