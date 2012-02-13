Edition:
NY street fashion combos

<p>Lil Debbie poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Debbie is a stylist from the California Bay area and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Arthur Gonsalves poses outside of Lincoln Center during the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Gonsalzes is a former model from Roosevelt Island, New York and has been attending New York's Fashion Week for 18 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Marisn Kihogo poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Kihogo is a celebrity stylist from London and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for six years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Anthony Dask poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Dask is a merchandiser from Brooklyn and has been to New York's Fashion Week for two years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Nikki Exotika poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Exotika is a singer from Jersey City and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Mari J. Brooklyn poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Brooklyn is a photographer from Japan and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for 5 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Bez Balan poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Balan is an interior designer from San Francisco and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Josephine Ganner poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Ganner is a Blogger/actress from New York and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Samantha Simione poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Simiome is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Harriet Guadagnuolo poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Guadagnuolo is a buyer from Vancouver and this is her first trip to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Caitey Leif poses outside of Lincoln Center during Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Leif is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her fourth trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

