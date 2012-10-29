Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2012 | 5:25am IST

NYC closed

<p>Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 20
<p>A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 20
<p>A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 20
<p>A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 20
<p>A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 20
<p>A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 20
<p>A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 20
<p>Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 20
<p>People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
18 / 20
<p>People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
19 / 20
<p>Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
At the mall

At the mall

Next Slideshows

At the mall

At the mall

The economy may be slowing, but there is no dearth of people going to the mall in search of a favourite brand or just to kill time.

29 Oct 2012
A day with Mitt Romney

A day with Mitt Romney

Morning to night with Mitt Romney.

29 Oct 2012
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.

27 Oct 2012
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

26 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast