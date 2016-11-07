Edition:
NYC marathon

Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge during the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners sleep before competing in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Two runners from Spain embrace after crossing the finish line of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea crosses the finish line to win the men's field of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Winner Mary Keitany of Kenya (C), second place finisher Sally Kipyego of Kenya (L) and third place finisher Molly Huddle of the U.S. stand at the finish line. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A runner closes his eyes as he takes a subway to take part. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Manhattan is seen in the distance as runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Men assist a runner after he completed the 2016 New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hiroyuki Yamamoto of Japan crosses the finish line to finish fourth in the men's field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A NYPD officer stands guard as runners arrive to compete. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Men leading the pack. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (L) of Eritrea leads the men's pack next to Hosea Rotich of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia as they cross the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (L) of Eritrea leads the elite men's runners next to Lucas Rotich of Kenya (C) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea leads the men's pack. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Winner Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea (C), 2nd place finisher Lucas Rotich of Kenya (L) and third place finisher Abdi Abdirahman of the U.S. pose together at the finish line. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Winner Mary Keitany of Kenya (R), second place finisher Sally Kipyego of Kenya (L) and third place finisher Molly Huddle of the U.S. stand at the finish line. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Marcel Hug of Switzerland (R) crosses the finish line ahead of Kurt Fearnley of Australia to win the mens wheelchair division. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Runners pose for a selfie after completing the marathon. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners arrive to compete. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Runners walk around Times Square early in the morning before the start. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
