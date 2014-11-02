Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 4:55am IST

NYC Marathon

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park. At right is second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Close
1 / 24
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge shortly after the start of the New York City Marathon.
Close
2 / 24
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Spectators cheer as a wheelchair racer passes in Brooklyn.
Close
3 / 24
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya looks at competitor Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
Close
4 / 24
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Close
5 / 24
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The Women's elite runners pass through Brooklyn.
Close
6 / 24
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Men's champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya with the elite runners.
Close
7 / 24
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the marathon.
Close
8 / 24
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Spectators watch as runners pass by in Brooklyn.
Close
9 / 24
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile.
Close
10 / 24
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division.
Close
11 / 24
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's professional division. At right is second place finisher Jemima Sumgong of Kenya.
Close
12 / 24
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Wiiner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (C) celebrates with second place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (R) and third place finisher Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia.
Close
13 / 24
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Meb Keflezighi of USA gets a high five from Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia as Keflezighi runs for the finish line where he finished fourth in the men's professional division.
Close
14 / 24
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is congratulated by Serena Williams at the finish line.
Close
15 / 24
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Kurt Fearnley of Australia kisses his wife Sheridan after winning the men's wheelchair division.
Close
16 / 24
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Sara Moreira of Portugal celebrates with her country's flag after crossing the finish line to finish third in the women's professional division.
Close
17 / 24
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Runners embrace after crossing the finish line.
Close
18 / 24
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan drops to his knees after finishing. At right is fourth place finisher Meb Keflezighi of the U.S.
Close
19 / 24
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

A man crosses the race course dodging runners.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A man crosses the race course dodging runners.
Close
20 / 24
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Spectators watch from their window as runners pass.
Close
21 / 24
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Men's elite runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
Close
22 / 24
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
Close
23 / 24
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A runner reacts after crossing the finish line.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Next Slideshows

Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Dressing up for Halloween around the world.

01 Nov 2014
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

31 Oct 2014
Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire

30 Oct 2014
The world in a city

The world in a city

Los Angeles is a culturally thriving city and one of the most ethnically diverse in the United States.

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures