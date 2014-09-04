NYFW: Day 1
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model takes a selfie backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has make-up applied to her lips backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model has her hair done backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman adjusts photographs of models backstage before a showing of the Spring/Summer 2015 Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Richard Chai collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
