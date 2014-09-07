Edition:
Pictures | Sun Sep 7, 2014

NYFW: Day 3

Models present creations during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present creations during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014.

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Models present creations during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models do a practice run before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 runway show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection amidst falling confetti during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

As confetti flies a model presents a creation during the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation of the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

