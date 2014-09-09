NYFW: Day 5
A model presents a creation during the Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model walks the runway during a rehearsal before a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations during the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
