NYFW: Day 4
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation during the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Victoria Beckham walks onto the runway following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vogue editor Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
