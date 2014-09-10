NYFW: Day 6
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2015 Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the thirteen year old designer Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Isabella Rose Taylor Spring/Summer 2015 collection and a Dell tablet during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
NYFW: Day 5
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Backstage scenes at New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 4
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 3
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.