Fri Sep 12, 2014

NYFW: Day 7

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Betsey Johnson collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

