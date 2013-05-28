Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a...more
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013....more
President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk....more
President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
