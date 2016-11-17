Edition:
Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship

Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a private dinner at the famous Adlon hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Guido Bergmann/Bundespresseamt/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama try the PMD virtual reality device during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel prepare for a family photo during their meeting at the hotel castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel depart after a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama talk before a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama embrace as they visit Kruen, southern Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel talk at the end of a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
President Barack Obama toasts Chancellor Angela Merkel at an official State Dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2011
President Barack Obama welcomes Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Barack Obama during a private dinner at the 1789 restaurant in Washington. REUTERS/Jesco Dezel/Bundesregierung/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with President Barack Obama during the opening of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/ Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the opening ceremony for Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
