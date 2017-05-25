Obama and Merkel reunite
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017. Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot where the...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs, Obama said the...more
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and prosperity for granted. "The...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama attend a discussion. The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time, "The world has never been wealthier,...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the...more
People hold a poster reading "Now even more" as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave. Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised concerns that he was helping her re-election...more
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold posters as they attend a discussion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
Victims of Manchester
The names of victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
Survivors of Manchester
The Queen visits patients injured in the Manchester Arena blast at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Taiwan's constitutional court declares that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.
Unrest on the streets of Brasilia
Anti-government protesters clash with police in the capital of Brazil as leftist parties, unions and other groups demand the resignation of scandal-hit...
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.