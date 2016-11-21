Obama and Putin's last meeting
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, September 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at President Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
President Obamo talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
President Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
President Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo at the start of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the opening session of the Group of 20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 in Antalya, Turkey, November 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Next Slideshows
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
Pukhrayan train accident
Over a 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Train accidents in India
India has witnessed many deadly train crashes over the years. Some of our photos from archives.
Closing in on Mosul
Iraqi forces move closer to driving Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.