Wed Aug 22, 2012

Obama and teleprompters

<p>A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A teleprompter used by President Obama is pictured as he meets members of the audience following remarks at Conveyer Engineering and Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama holds a Veterans Day event at U.S. Army Garrison at Yongsan military base in Seoul, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>The teleprompter used by then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama shows the final line of his remarks during a campaign rally at Peccole Stadium at the University of Nevada in Reno, October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Seen through the teleprompter, President Obama pauses during remarks before signing the Helping Families Save Their Homes Act and the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act into law during a ceremony at the White House, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Reflected in his teleprompter, President Obama speaks about jobs and the economy during a visit to Celgard Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama is reflected in a teleprompter at a campaign rally at The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>An aide checks the teleprompter before President Obama remarks about tax reform in the foyer of the White House in Washington, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on U.S. fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

