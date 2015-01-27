Obama and the King
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A member of the Saudi "King's Guard" listens to his radio as President Obama greets people in a reception line before meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The shadow of Air Force One is seen passing security vehicles on the Saudi Arabian desert awaiting the arrival of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Saudi commandos guard the front of Erga Palace as President Obama arrives to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A Saudi palace staff member stands with an urn containing burning sandalwood while waiting for President Obama and Saudi King Salman to pass down a hallway at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama receives members of the Saudi Royal family, government officials and guests as first lady Michelle Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman look on at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The Erga Palace is seen at sundown as President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman inside the palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Erga Palace in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama walks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman to a meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama stand with Saudi Arabia's King Salman after arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
CSI: Pakistan
One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
Republic Day 2015
India observed its 66th annual Republic Day on Jan 26, 2014.
Greece votes
The Syriza party sweeps to victory in a snap election.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.