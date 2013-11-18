Edition:
Obama at the game

<p>President Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Pictured at left is Obama's daughter Malia. First lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson (not pictured) is the head coach of the Orgeon State Beavers. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Pictured at left is Obama's daughter Malia. First lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson (not pictured) is the head coach of the Orgeon State Beavers.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Pictured at left is Obama's daughter Malia. First lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson (not pictured) is the head coach of the Orgeon State Beavers. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013.

Monday, November 18, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama and his family watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama, his daughter Malia and other members of their family enjoy the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama, his daughter Malia and other members of their family enjoy the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama, his daughter Malia and other members of their family enjoy the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama checks his mobile device as he and his family watch an NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama checks his mobile device as he and his family watch an NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama checks his mobile device as he and his family watch an NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama move to the music as daughter Malia looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama and Vice President Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama and Vice President Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama and Vice President Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend a game between the Oregon State Beavers and Towson Tigers at Towson University in Maryland, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend a game between the Oregon State Beavers and Towson Tigers at Towson University in Maryland, November 26, 2011.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend a game between the Oregon State Beavers and Towson Tigers at Towson University in Maryland, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>President Obama watches the Michigan State Spartans play the North Carolina Tar Heels during their NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

President Obama watches the Michigan State Spartans play the North Carolina Tar Heels during their NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11, 2011.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama watches the Michigan State Spartans play the North Carolina Tar Heels during their NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>President Obama talks to spectators next to his daughter Malia during a basketball game at the Howard University in Washington, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

President Obama talks to spectators next to his daughter Malia during a basketball game at the Howard University in Washington, November 27, 2010.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama talks to spectators next to his daughter Malia during a basketball game at the Howard University in Washington, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>President Obama smiles as a referee jokingly offers to throw him the ball during a timeout at an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, January 30, 2010. Sitting with Obama are Deputy White House Chief of Staff Mona Sutphen and advisor David Axelrod (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama smiles as a referee jokingly offers to throw him the ball during a timeout at an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, January 30, 2010. Sitting with Obama are Deputy White House Chief of Staff Mona Sutphen and advisor David Axelrod (R).

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama smiles as a referee jokingly offers to throw him the ball during a timeout at an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, January 30, 2010. Sitting with Obama are Deputy White House Chief of Staff Mona Sutphen and advisor David Axelrod (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama cups his ear as he listens to a boy as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the George Washington University versus Oregon State University basketball game, in Washington, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

President Obama cups his ear as he listens to a boy as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the George Washington University versus Oregon State University basketball game, in Washington, November 28, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama cups his ear as he listens to a boy as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the George Washington University versus Oregon State University basketball game, in Washington, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>President Obama watches the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

President Obama watches the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama watches the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>President Obama watches as cheerleaders run past onto the court during a break in play during the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bull in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama watches as cheerleaders run past onto the court during a break in play during the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bull in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama watches as cheerleaders run past onto the court during a break in play during the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bull in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama reacts as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

President Obama reacts as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama reacts as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>President Obama gets a high five from fan Miles Rawls as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

President Obama gets a high five from fan Miles Rawls as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama gets a high five from fan Miles Rawls as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>President Obama reacts to a play as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

President Obama reacts to a play as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama reacts to a play as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>President Obama sips his beverage as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

President Obama sips his beverage as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009.

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama sips his beverage as the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls in Washington, February 27, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

