Obama awards Medals of Freedom
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama reacts with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bruce Springsteen thanks President Barack Obama for his Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Bill and Melinda Gates receive their Presidential Medals of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor Robert De Niro puts his arm around a crying Ellen DeGeneres after she received her Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Presient Barack Obama smiles at retired NBA basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama awards actor and director Robert Redford the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Singer Diana Ross is hugged by President Barack Obama before he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert DeNiro. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Computer scientist Margaret Hamilton receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Presidential Medal of freedom recipients physicist Richard Garwin, and Bill and Melinda Gates applaud. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor Tom Hanks departs the East Room after President Barack Obama presented him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama awards the President of Miami Dade College, Eduardo Padron, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama assists actress Cicely Tyson on stage. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama awards broadcaster Vin Scully the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama awards polymath scientist Richard Garwin the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama awards artist and designer Maya Lin the Presidential Medal of Freedom. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
