Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 9:31pm IST

Obama dances the tango

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
