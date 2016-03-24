Obama dances the tango
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more
President Obama and his wife Michelle dance the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama dances the tango during a state dinner in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos...more
