Obama going grey?

<p>President Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

<p>President Obama holds a news conference on debt negotiations in the briefing room of the White House, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama listens during a town hall discussion about clean energy while visiting Gamesa Technology Corporation in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama pauses as he addresses the crowd assembled to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting at the University of Arizona in Tucson, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama speaks about the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College West Campus in Parma, Ohio, near Cleveland, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama sits in the driver's seat of a 2011 Ford Explorer as he tours the Ford Motor Company Chicago Assembly Plant, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama smiles during a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Toronto, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama walks to his lectern to make a statement on Wall Street reform in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>President Obama speaks before signing the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Washington, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama walks back to his car after playing basketball at Fort McNair in Washington, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama talks with student Christopher Dean before Dean introduced Obama to deliver the commencement address for Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama pauses as he speaks to the media in the Grand Foyer of the White House, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>President Obama makes an election night phone call to Rep. John Boehner from his Treaty Room office in the White House residence a couple of minutes after midnight, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House</p>

<p>President Barack Obama boards Air Force One in Ottawa, February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Blair Gable </p>

<p>President Obama delivers remarks at a DNC event at Austin City Limits Moody Theater in Texas, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

