Obama in Africa
President Barack Obama heads a soccer ball at Ubungo Power Plant in Dar es Salaam July 2, 2013. The ball called a "soccket ball" has internal electronics that allows it to generate and store electricity that can power small devices. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) and former President George W. Bush attend a memorial for the victims of the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing in Dar es Salaam July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) and former President George W. Bush (2nd R) greet relatives of those killed in the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing in Dar es Salaam July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama dances as a Tanzanian band plays during an official arrival ceremony at Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (front L) and Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete (R) are greeted by the crowd as they arrive at the State House in Dar es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands and greets Tanzanians during an official arrival ceremony hosted by Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete and First lady Salma Kikwete (not seen) in Dar Es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama (L) and Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete hold a joint news conference at the Tanzanian Statehouse in Dar Es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Crowds line the streets as President Barack Obama's motorcade travels to the State House in Dar es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama walks with Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete during an official arrival ceremony at Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bystanders wait to catch a glimpse of President Barack Obama outside the University of Johannesburg in Soweto June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters hold placards on a bridge near the University of Cape Town ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama in Cape Town June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
President Barack Obama participates in a town hall-style meeting with young African leaders at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama stands in the Robben Island prison cell that Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment, near Capetown June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama is reflected in a map of Africa as he participates in a town hall-style meeting with young African leaders at the University of Johannesburg Soweto, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama looks at a computer as he tours the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Youth Centre and takes part in a health event in Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Pictured at left is Desmond Tutu and at right is young rapper Aviwe Ntongana, who calls himself 'Katmeister'. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama waves to bystanders as he arrives at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bystanders cheer after catching a brief glimpse of President Barack Obama as he arrives at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the audience take pictures as President Barack Obama (bottom, C) meets other members of the audience after delivering remarks at the University of Cape Town, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama (R) hugs Miriam Kgokane, 10, after participating in a virtual discussion event with youths at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg June 29, 2013. The first lady was joined by teenagers from across South Africa as well as U.S. students virtually, at the event organized in conjunction with MTV Base, an African youth and music TV channel, and Google Plus. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia step off the Air Force One at Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds line the streets as President Barack Obama's motorcade travels to the State House in Dar es Salaam July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tanzanian children line up on Barack Obama Drive as they await the arrival of the President Barack Obama and the First lady Michelle Obama in Dar Es Salaam, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Demonstrators move back as police attempt to disperse a protest outside the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police use stun grenades in an attempt to disperse protesters outside the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters burn altered images of U.S. President Barack Obama, outside the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST EDUCATION)
A man wears a t-shirt with a portrait of President Barack Obama outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Members of the White House travelling staff walk to a group of helicopters about to transport President Barack Obama from a soccer field in Johannesburg, June 29, 2013. Obama flew to Pretoria on Saturday to meet with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama points to a rice crop before it is processed as he visits a food security expo in Dakar, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama walks with Marieme Faye, wife of Senegal's President Macky Sall, to Air Force One as the first lady and President Obama depart Dakar, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Protesters carry placards as they protest against the visit of President Obama, in Pretoria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Esclaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of Senegal's government wait to greet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Dakar June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman in a crowd welcoming Michelle Obama raises her hand outside Martin Luther King middle school, an all-girls school where Mrs. Obama spoke in Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Michelle Obama, her daughter Malia, and her niece Lesley Robinson listen to a student presentation at Martin Luther King middle school, an all-girls school in Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penne
Senegalese women and children in traditional garb await the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama and members of his family on Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Senegalese women watch as President Obama's motorcade drives past on his way to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama hugs students at Martin Luther King middle school, an all-girls school in Dakar, Senegal, June 27 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
President Obama meets with African drummers on Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police officer stands guard outside Martin Luther King middle school, an all-girls school where Michelle Obama is speaking at, in Dakar, Senegal June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
