Obama in Alaska

Denali (R), formerly known as Mount McKinley, can be seen under the wing of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives in Anchorage, Alaska August 31, 2015. Obama officially restore Denali as the name of North America's tallest mountain, siding with the state of Alaska in ending a 40-year battle over what to call a peak that has been known as Mount McKinley.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

