Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 19, 2013 | 8:15pm IST

Obama in Berlin

<p>President Obama waves as he arrives to give a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

President Obama waves as he arrives to give a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama waves as he arrives to give a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Close
1 / 19
<p>President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
2 / 19
<p>Berliners watch on a tv set the speeches of President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Berliners watch on a tv set the speeches of President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Berliners watch on a tv set the speeches of President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 19
<p>A holds up a welcoming placard as she watches President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A holds up a welcoming placard as she watches President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A holds up a welcoming placard as she watches President Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 19
<p>Invited guests stand at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Invited guests stand at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Invited guests stand at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 19
<p>President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama speaks from behind a bulletproof glass at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 19
<p>Members of the special police force observe the area below at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Members of the special police force observe the area below at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Members of the special police force observe the area below at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 19
<p>President Obama gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

President Obama gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Close
8 / 19
<p>President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen as Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit (not pictured) gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen as Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit (not pictured) gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen as Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit (not pictured) gives a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
9 / 19
<p>Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool</p>

Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool

Close
10 / 19
<p>President Obama smiles next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

President Obama smiles next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama smiles next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
11 / 19
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with President Obama after their speeches next to Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with President Obama after their speeches next to Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with President Obama after their speeches next to Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 19
<p>Invited guests stand in a tribune at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Invited guests stand in a tribune at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Invited guests stand in a tribune at Parisier Platz as they await the arrival of President Obama, in Berlin June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 19
<p>Invited guests are entertained by violinist David Garrett (background R) as they await the arrival of President Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Invited guests are entertained by violinist David Garrett (background R) as they await the arrival of President Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Invited guests are entertained by violinist David Garrett (background R) as they await the arrival of President Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 19
<p>Members of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) hold the portrait of President Obama and a U.S. flag during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Members of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) hold the portrait of President Obama and a U.S. flag during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Members of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) hold the portrait of President Obama and a U.S. flag during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
15 / 19
<p>A member of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) wears a mask with the portrait of President Obama sporting Google Glass during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

A member of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) wears a mask with the portrait of President Obama sporting Google Glass during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A member of German Piraten Partei (Pirates party) wears a mask with the portrait of President Obama sporting Google Glass during a protest in Berlin's Tiergarten district, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
16 / 19
<p>President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make their way to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make their way to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel make their way to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
17 / 19
<p>President Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

President Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

President Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
18 / 19
<p>Bystanders watch as the motorcade with President Obama drives past after his arrival in Berlin, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Bystanders watch as the motorcade with President Obama drives past after his arrival in Berlin, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Bystanders watch as the motorcade with President Obama drives past after his arrival in Berlin, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Next Slideshows

Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.

19 Jun 2013
Horsing Around

Horsing Around

Snapshots of horses on different courses.

19 Jun 2013
Rahul Gandhi: a profile

Rahul Gandhi: a profile

A look at Rahul Gandhi over the years.

19 Jun 2013
Standing in Taksim Square

Standing in Taksim Square

Protesters stand in silence in Istanbul.

19 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures