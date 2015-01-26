Obama in India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian military marching band riding camels perform in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama sit under umbrellas watching India's Republic Day parade. REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool
Spectators cheer as a cavalcade carrying President Obama drives past as he leaves after attending the 66th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Spectators use catalogues to protect themselves from rain as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Obama waves to the crowd as he arrives to attend the Republic Day parade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama place their hands over their hearts during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem at a receiving line with India's President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of an official Indian State Dinner for Obama...more
The crowd waves to greet President Obama as he attends the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A motorcade of cars carrying President Obama arrives at the venue for the 66th Republic Day parade. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army's Pinaka multi barrel rocket launcher systems are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Navy sailors watch as military vehicle parades past during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade. REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool
Activist from All India Democratic Students' Organization burn a cut-out depicting President Obama during a protest against his visit to India, in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
President Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the conclusion of a CEO Roundtable and Forum at the India U.S. Business Summit in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama stands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving as they leave after giving their opening statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Residents of New Delhi watch from inside a store as President Obama's motorcade passes in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they have coffee and tea together in the gardens of Hyderabad House in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama talks to the media next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama's limousine is led into the grounds of the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace by ceremonial soldiers on horseback in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama tosses handfuls of rose petals at the Raj Ghat Mahatma Ghandi memorial in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave for their meeting after a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Obama arrives in his car to attend the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President Obama inspects guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
