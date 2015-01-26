Obama in India

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama place their hands over their hearts during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem at a receiving line with India's President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of an official Indian State Dinner for Obama...more

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama place their hands over their hearts during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem at a receiving line with India's President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of an official Indian State Dinner for Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close