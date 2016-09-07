Obama in Laos
President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama visits the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) for victims of amputations due to accidents with the many rounds of unexploded ordnance remaining in the Laotian countryside following the Vietnam War era, on the...more
Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith shares a toast with President Obama and other world leaders at the start of the ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama poses next to the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a family photo at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama laces up his shoes after removing them to walk in the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama is greeted with an honor guard and red carpet as he arrives aboard Air Force One, ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Stranded on a Greek island
Life in the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece.
Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis
Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.
Clinton vs Trump since the conventions
The Republican and Democratic presidential nominees have traded barbs, insults and accusations since the July conventions.
Deadly attacks in Kabul
A twin suicide bombing in a busy area of the Afghan capital near the Defence Ministry killed 35 people, followed by a car bomb and 11-hour standoff a few hours...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.