Pictures | Thu Sep 8, 2016 | 4:25am IST

Obama in Laos

President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama visits the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise (COPE) for victims of amputations due to accidents with the many rounds of unexploded ordnance remaining in the Laotian countryside following the Vietnam War era, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith shares a toast with President Obama and other world leaders at the start of the ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama poses next to the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a family photo at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama laces up his shoes after removing them to walk in the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama greets local residents on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Obama is greeted with an honor guard and red carpet as he arrives aboard Air Force One, ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
