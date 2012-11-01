Edition:
Obama in New Jersey

<p>President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>Marine One with President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on board view the storm damage around Atlantic City, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and other officials in a neighborhood while touring damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk to survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy inside a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama is greeted by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after he arrives at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey before surveying Hurricane Sandy damage, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talk with survivors of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama is greeted by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after he arrives at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey before surveying Hurricane Sandy damage, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>President Obama talks to survivors in a neighborhood hit by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

The disappearing migrants

A group of 60 mothers from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will cross Mexico on a journey following the route of their missing migrant daughters...

31 Oct 2012
Storm surges from Sandy broke records up and down the coast.

30 Oct 2012
Power outages strike Manhattan following Sandy.

01 Nov 2012
Hurricane Sandy brings the city that never sleeps to an eerie halt.

30 Oct 2012

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

