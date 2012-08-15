Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 15, 2012 | 7:20am IST

Obama in the heartland

<p>President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 14
<p>Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 14
<p>The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 14
<p>A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
12 / 14
<p>President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 14
<p>The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

Next Slideshows

Obama's battleground fight

Obama's battleground fight

President Barack Obama heads out to potential swing states to campaign for his re-election.

07 Jul 2012
Looking for work

Looking for work

The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.

02 Nov 2012
Rallies for Romney

Rallies for Romney

On the trail with the Republican candidate.

06 Jul 2012
Mitt and Ann

Mitt and Ann

A look at the power couple's relationship throughout Mitt Romney's campaign.

31 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast