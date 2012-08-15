Obama in the heartland
President Barack Obama walks with Jeff (L) and Richard (R) Heil on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, while in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the B.R. Miller Middle School in Marshalltown, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters listen to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The bus carrying President Barack Obama (black in front) travels through the countryside in a secure motorcade in Poweshiek County, Iowa, while the president campaigns across the state, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Secret Service agent guards the door to the bus used for campaigning in Iowa by U.S. President Barack Obama in Knoxville, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama tours the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn while in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack after they tour the McIntosh family farm with the owners to view drought ridden fields of corn in Missouri Valley, Iowa, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) greets customers before ordering an ice treat at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while campaigning the state in a luxury bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shares a beer with Mike Cunningham II at a beer stand at the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama hugs high school student and supporter Joy Dannelly, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (R) prepares to eat an ice treat after being served by owner Steve Holt at Tropical Sno in Denison, Iowa, while touring the state in a bus, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama waves during a campaign event at the Nelson Pioneer Farm and Museum in Oskaloosa, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fundraising event at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The motorcade carrying President Barack Obama drives up a dusty road towards the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
