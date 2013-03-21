Edition:
Obama in the Mideast

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he gives a speech at the Jerusalem Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Students listen to U.S. President Barack Obama talk at the Jerusalem Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama meets with Palestinian youths who showed him a science experiment during his visit to the Al Bireh Youth Center in Ramallah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands at a news conference at the Muqata Presidential Compound in the West Bank City of Ramallah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>President Obama wipes his eye as he participates in news conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama waves as he leaves the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A Palestinian protester holds a placard depicting President Obama dressed as an Israeli soldier during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

<p>President Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. Also pictured are Director of the Museum, James Snyder (R) and Yitzhak Molcho (L), Senior Advisor to Netanyahu. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool</p>

<p>President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eat Matzo bread delivered to them by miniature robots as they tour a technology expo at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama greets Palestinian children during his visit to the Al Bireh Youth Center in Ramallah March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose with members of Israel's defense force as he views an Iron Dome Battery at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama and Israel's President Shimon Peres pose for a photo with Israeli children during a welcoming ceremony at Peres' residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A Palestinian slaps a shoe on a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against his visit, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian activists organise banners depicting U.S. President Barack Obama at a protest camp in an area known as "E1", which connects the two parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank outside Arab suburbs of East Jerusalem March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Palestinians burn a U.S flag during a protest against the visit of President Obama, in Gaza City, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his jacket wiped down by his wife Sara before the arrival of President Obama at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool</p>

<p>President Obama speaks to Israel's Chief Rabbis Shlomo Amar (R) and Yona Metzger (2nd R) during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>A Palestinian protester scuffles with policemen during a demonstration against U.S. President Barack Obama in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

<p>President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>President Obama signs the guest book at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu view an Iron Dome missile defense battery at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama participates in the planting of a magnolia tree from the White House, at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) review troops as they participate in an arrival ceremony at the Muqata Presidential Compound in the West Bank City of Ramallah March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool</p>

<p>An Israeli settler (front) and Palestinians demonstrators, one wearing a mask depicting President Obama, scuffle during a protest against the continued closure by the Israeli army of Shuhada street to Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

<p>President Obama walks in the garden of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a welcome ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Palestinians burn pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against Obama's visit, in Gaza City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) pose for a photo with Palestinian children during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet with Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

