Obama in the rain

President Obama and first lady Michelle walk through a gate in the Columbia Parc Development to visit newly built homes in New Orleans, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, August 30, 2010
President Obama holds an umbrella for Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Deputy Chief of Staff Anita Breckenridge as they step from Marine One during a rain shower on the South Lawn of the White House, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
President Obama checks to see if he still needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to protect him from the rain during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
President Obama wipes rain off his face during heavy rainfall at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
President Obama receives a kiss in the rain during a campaign rally in Cleveland, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2012
President Obama walks from Marine One in the rain at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2013
Obama speaks in pouring rain as Secret Service agents are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2008
President Obama boards Air Force One in the rain to return to Washington from Charlotte Air National Guard Base in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
President Obama steps up onto the stage in the rain during a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. The white haze around Obama is caused by a fogged lens. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
Audience members use chairs to shelter from the rain as President Obama speaks in the pouring rain during a Memorial Day event at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2010
President Obama wipes the rain off his face as he meets Pentagon staff and family members of the victims of the September 11 attacks during a ceremony at the Pentagon, September 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2009
President Obama walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, September 17, 2010
President Obama pulls up his collar as he arrives in the rain with first lady Michelle to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
President Obama wipes water off his face during a rain shower at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. Rain drops on the lens created the highlights in the image. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2012
