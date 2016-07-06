Edition:
Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail

President Barack Obama stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama embraces Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stop to order take-out dinners and greet people at a barbecue restaurant after a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama applauds Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama greet other customers as they stop to order take-out dinners at a barbecue restaurant after a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter poses for a selfie as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton greet supporters as they arrive together aboard Air Force One to hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama greets Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama stands with Hillary Clinton during a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hold a campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton reacts as Barack Obama addresses a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama pauses while addressing a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees listen during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton arrive prior to a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama puts his hand on the back of Hillary Clinton as they wave to the crowd together during a Clinton campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton gives Barack Obama a thumbs up as they say goodbye at the steps of Air Force One after Obama joined Clinton for a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton acknowledge supporters at a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

