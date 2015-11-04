Obama on the move
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds line the streets as President Obama's motorcade travels to the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A man is stopped by a state trooper officer as a motorcade carrying President Obama travels on a highway in Las Vegas, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Florida watch as Marine One carrying President Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama arrives on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tourists take pictures as the motorcade of President Obama leaves the Capitol Building in Washington, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
NYPD officers accompanying President Obama wait for the motorcade to drive past as he inspects areas damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Staten Island, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama steps aboard Air Force One at Andrew Air Force Base, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Air Force One flies with President Obama aboard, over the Golden Gate Bridge, October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama departs in his motorcade after playing a round of golf at Joint Base Andrews, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle near the airport in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
President Obama's motorcade navigates through heavy traffic in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago`s O'Hare International Airport, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A couple watch as the motorcade of President Obama passes through Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama arrives in Seattle, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
On Turkey's shores
Refugees wade into the Aegean Sea, packing onto inflatable dinghies in an attempt to reach Europe.
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egypt to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents...
Taiwan on China's shores
The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
America's religions
As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.