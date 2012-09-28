Edition:
Obama: On the trail

<p>President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A member of the audience reacts as President Obama shakes her hand at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama kisses a member of the audience at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama waits for first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama talks at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Royceann Porter cheers for President Obama at a campaign event at the University of Iowa's Jessup Hall Lawn in Iowa City, Iowa, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The Seal of the President is placed on the podium that President Obama will use at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Florida, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama meets customers outside the Ossorio Bakery and Cafe before he goes inside to eat breakfast with seniors while campaigning in Cocoa, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama eats a French fry as he holds a round table discussion with first time voters at OMG Burger in Miami, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama makes phone calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama appears surprised as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A girl listens as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama receives a hug after speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reflected in a teleprompter, supporters listen as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter cries out "four more years" as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Schiller Park in Columbus, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Eden Park in Cincinnati, Ohio September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama poses for a picture with members of Vox Harmonia, from Salem High School as he participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama greets members of the audience including a Woodbridge kids baseball team at a campaign rally in Woodbridge, Virginia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews as he departs Washington September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama removes his jacket as he arrives in Tampa, Florida September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama participates in an election campaign rally in Virginia Beach, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

