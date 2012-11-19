Edition:
Obama overseas

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar </p>

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

<p>President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau</p>

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar </p>

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, November 19, 2012

Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

<p>President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 19, 2012

President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

