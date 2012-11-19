Obama overseas
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smile as they stand at the base of the Reclining Buddha during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People wave U.S. national flags in front of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's home before her meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama waves at the audience following his remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Hotel chefs sit after preparing food for guests at the University of Yangon, where President Obama delivered a speech, in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama meets with Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012....more
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Myanmar's Opposition Leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) are pictured in the audience as President Barack Obama (not pictured) arrives to deliver remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama flight departs Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November...more
President Obama talks to New Zealand Prime Minister John Key as they arrive for the gala dinner together with other head of states participating in the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds line a street outside the home of Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to meet her in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau
President Obama speaks with Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during an audience granted at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra toast at a dinner at Government House in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Myanmar citizens hold a U.S. flag as President Obama's motorcade drives through Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk during their tour of the Wat Pho Royal Monastery in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Police and security forces secure a road before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Yangon International Airport, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung,...more
President Obama participates in a family photo of ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh November 19, 2012. With Obama are (L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the audience take pictures as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before the 4th ASEAN-U.S. leaders' meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama delivers remarks at the University of Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama participates in an ASEAN leaders meeting during the ASEAN Summit at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Hatted and Capped
Headgear that turns heads in India.
Life and last journey of Bal Thackeray
The Shiv Sena chief in pictures.
India this week
Our best photos of the week from across India.
Suu Kyi visits India
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first visit to India in almost 40 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.