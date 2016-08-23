Obama visits Louisiana floods victims
President Barack Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama greets homeowners after his remarks following a tour of a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (L) tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama greets a family as he tours houses in a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (L) wipes the sweat from his face as U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to deliver remarks after a tour of a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (2nd R), flanked by U.S. Senator David Vitter (R-LA) (3rd R) and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (R), tours of a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary,. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama records a birthday greeting for the daughter of a flood-affected homeowner as he tours a neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama's motorcade is seen nearby as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama consoles a woman after touring her flood-damaged home in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman nuzzles her son as they wait to show U.S. President Barack Obama their flood-damaged home as he tours their neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama greets a resident as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (center R) tours a flood-affected neighborhood with U.S. Senator David Vitter (R-LA) (center group, from L), Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama wipes the sweat from his face as he greets homeowners during a tour of a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (back to camera, 5th L) speaks with local and state officials as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
