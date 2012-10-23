Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 23, 2012 | 8:00am IST

Obama vs. Romney

<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. At center is moderator Bob Schieffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama and Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. At center is moderator Bob Schieffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama and Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. At center is moderator Bob Schieffer. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Close
2 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney debates with President Obama during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Mitt Romney debates with President Obama during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney debates with President Obama during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 25
<p>The crowd watch Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

The crowd watch Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

The crowd watch Mitt Romney and President Obama meet in the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
5 / 25
<p>President Obama laughs as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama laughs as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama laughs as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 25
<p>President Obama listens to Mitt Romney speak during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

President Obama listens to Mitt Romney speak during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens to Mitt Romney speak during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Close
7 / 25
<p>Moderator Bob Schieffer looks on during the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

Moderator Bob Schieffer looks on during the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Moderator Bob Schieffer looks on during the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Close
8 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney listens to President Obama speak during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL</p>

Mitt Romney listens to President Obama speak during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney listens to President Obama speak during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Close
9 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
10 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 25
<p>President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
12 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney's wife Ann waves to the crowd before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Mitt Romney's wife Ann waves to the crowd before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney's wife Ann waves to the crowd before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
13 / 25
<p>An attendee in the audience shoots a picture with his phone before the start of the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

An attendee in the audience shoots a picture with his phone before the start of the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

An attendee in the audience shoots a picture with his phone before the start of the final presidential debate between Mitt Romney and President Obama in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
14 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney listens as President Obama speaks in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney listens as President Obama speaks in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney listens as President Obama speaks in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
16 / 25
<p>The crowd watch Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and U.S. President Barack Obama meet in the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)</p>

The crowd watch Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and U.S. President Barack Obama meet in the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA...more

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

The crowd watch Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and U.S. President Barack Obama meet in the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)

Close
17 / 25
<p>First lady Michelle Obama applauds before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

First lady Michelle Obama applauds before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama applauds before the start of the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
18 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama take their seats in front of debate moderator Bob Schieffer during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama take their seats in front of debate moderator Bob Schieffer during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama take their seats in front of debate moderator Bob Schieffer during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney reacts as President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Mitt Romney reacts as President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney reacts as President Obama answers a question during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
20 / 25
<p>President Obama speaks as Mitt Romney listens during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama speaks as Mitt Romney listens during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama speaks as Mitt Romney listens during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney speaks as President Obama listens in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012.REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

Mitt Romney speaks as President Obama listens in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012.REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks as President Obama listens in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012.REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Close
22 / 25
<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney talk during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

President Obama and Mitt Romney talk during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama and Mitt Romney talk during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 25
<p>President Obama listens as moderator Bob Schieffer speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

President Obama listens as moderator Bob Schieffer speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

President Obama listens as moderator Bob Schieffer speaks during the final presidential debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
24 / 25
<p>Mitt Romney makes a point while answering a question from moderator Bob Schieffer as President Obama listens during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney makes a point while answering a question from moderator Bob Schieffer as President Obama listens during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Mitt Romney makes a point while answering a question from moderator Bob Schieffer as President Obama listens during the final debate in Boca Raton, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
North Dakota's oil boom

North Dakota's oil boom

Next Slideshows

North Dakota's oil boom

North Dakota's oil boom

Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.

23 Oct 2012
Acting like a soldier

Acting like a soldier

China theme park guests role-play as Japanese army and Eighth Route Army soldiers, with the aid of professional sound and lighting effects.

22 Oct 2012
Leading ladies of the king of romance

Leading ladies of the king of romance

Actresses in chiffon sarees are synonymous with Chopra's style of film-making. Here are some of his leading actresses.

21 Oct 2012
Film maker Yash Chopra dies

Film maker Yash Chopra dies

The veteran film maker has died following dengue fever hospitalisation.

21 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast