Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 17, 2012 | 10:05pm IST

Obama vs. Romney rematch

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 29
<p>President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 29
<p>Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 29
<p>A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Close
8 / 29
<p>President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
9 / 29
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 29
<p>President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 29
<p>President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 29
<p>Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 29
<p>President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 29
<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 29
<p>President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 29
<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Close
20 / 29
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL

Close
25 / 29
<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool

Close
26 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
27 / 29
<p>A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Julia Gillard visits India

Julia Gillard visits India

Next Slideshows

Julia Gillard visits India

Julia Gillard visits India

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard is on a 3-day visit to New Delhi for talks to strengthen ties and increase civil nuclear cooperation.

17 Oct 2012
Leaving Cuba

Leaving Cuba

A look at Cuba's illegal immigrants, as the government is set to lift requirements to obtain an exit visa permitting departure from Cuba and a letter of...

17 Oct 2012
Young and hungry in India

Young and hungry in India

The U.N. estimates that one in three of the world's malnourished children is in India, more even than in sub-Saharan Africa.

16 Oct 2012
Mumbai’s ancient taxis

Mumbai’s ancient taxis

The government is banning taxis over 25 years old in Mumbai.

16 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast