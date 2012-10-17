Obama vs. Romney rematch
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool
Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Julia Gillard visits India
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard is on a 3-day visit to New Delhi for talks to strengthen ties and increase civil nuclear cooperation.
Leaving Cuba
A look at Cuba's illegal immigrants, as the government is set to lift requirements to obtain an exit visa permitting departure from Cuba and a letter of...
Young and hungry in India
The U.N. estimates that one in three of the world's malnourished children is in India, more even than in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mumbai’s ancient taxis
The government is banning taxis over 25 years old in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.