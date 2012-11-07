Obama wins
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A combination photographs shows U.S. President Barack Obama applauding the crowd gathered during his election night victory rally in Chicago, and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney deliverinig his concession speech in Boston, Massachusetts,...more
A combination photographs shows U.S. President Barack Obama applauding the crowd gathered during his election night victory rally in Chicago, and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney deliverinig his concession speech in Boston, Massachusetts, respectively, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (obama), Mike Segar (Romney)
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after winning the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, REUTERS/John Gress
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after winning the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, REUTERS/John Gress
U.S. President Barack Obama's supporters celebrate after Obama won the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama's supporters celebrate after Obama won the U.S. presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sarah Hussein Obama, grandmother to U.S. President Barack Obama, laughs as she addresses a news conference as she celebrates his re-election in his ancestral home village of Nyangoma Kogelo, 430 km (367 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi,...more
Sarah Hussein Obama, grandmother to U.S. President Barack Obama, laughs as she addresses a news conference as she celebrates his re-election in his ancestral home village of Nyangoma Kogelo, 430 km (367 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha and Malia look on. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha and Malia look on. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2L) as First lady Michelle Obama looks on during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2L) as First lady Michelle Obama looks on during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann (2nd L) alongside Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and his wife Janna after Romney delivered his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President...more
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann (2nd L) alongside Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and his wife Janna after Romney delivered his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama, during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
With tears in her eyes, Mitt Romney supporter Kari Malkovich watches a TV screen as the Republican presidential nominee concedes the election to U.S. President Barack Obama at the Republican headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 6, 2012....more
With tears in her eyes, Mitt Romney supporter Kari Malkovich watches a TV screen as the Republican presidential nominee concedes the election to U.S. President Barack Obama at the Republican headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gives his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gives his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his wife share a kiss after Romney delivered his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama, during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7,...more
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his wife share a kiss after Romney delivered his concession speech after losing the election to U.S. President Barack Obama, during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
People celebrate in Times Square after U.S. President Barack Obama was re-elected in the U.S presidential election in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People celebrate in Times Square after U.S. President Barack Obama was re-elected in the U.S presidential election in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama celebrate during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama celebrate during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A young supporter of U.S. President Barack Obama waves an American flag early during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Gruber
A young supporter of U.S. President Barack Obama waves an American flag early during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Gruber
People celebrate in Times Square after Barack Obama wins the U.S presidential election in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People celebrate in Times Square after Barack Obama wins the U.S presidential election in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A supporter of U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The Empire State Building is lit up in blue, the color of the Democrat party after Barack Obama wins the U.S presidential election in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Empire State Building is lit up in blue, the color of the Democrat party after Barack Obama wins the U.S presidential election in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama (L) embraces Dr. Jill Biden after President Barack Obama's victory speech in Chicago November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama (L) embraces Dr. Jill Biden after President Barack Obama's victory speech in Chicago November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama addresses supporters at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama addresses supporters at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A pair of shoes are left behind after the victory party for U.S. President Barack Obama at McCormick Place in Chicago November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A pair of shoes are left behind after the victory party for U.S. President Barack Obama at McCormick Place in Chicago November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama waves to the crowd before President Barack Obama's victory speech in Chicago Novermber 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama waves to the crowd before President Barack Obama's victory speech in Chicago Novermber 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) celebrates with Vice President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their son Beau (L) at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) celebrates with Vice President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their son Beau (L) at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Confetti falls on stage after U.S. President Barack Obama's victory speech at his election night rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Confetti falls on stage after U.S. President Barack Obama's victory speech at his election night rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama celebrates after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are showered with confetti after President Obama gave his acceptance speech during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are showered with confetti after President Obama gave his acceptance speech during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) celebrates with his wife Michelle (L), his Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill (R) after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) celebrates with his wife Michelle (L), his Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill (R) after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) embraces his brother-in-law Craig Robinson after the President's victory speech in Chicago Novermber 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) embraces his brother-in-law Craig Robinson after the President's victory speech in Chicago Novermber 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People celebrate as they watch U.S. President Barack Obama's acceptance speech broadcast live in Times Square following his re-election in New York November 7, 2012. President Obama won a second term in the White House on Tuesday, overcoming deep...more
People celebrate as they watch U.S. President Barack Obama's acceptance speech broadcast live in Times Square following his re-election in New York November 7, 2012. President Obama won a second term in the White House on Tuesday, overcoming deep doubts among voters about his handling of the U.S. economy to score a clear victory over Republican challenger Mitt Romney. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Election Day
After a long campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
Voting in Sandy's shadow
With the wounds of superstorm Sandy still far from healed and nearly 900,000 households and businesses still without power, storm-weary residents across the New...
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Hurricane Sandy
The aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.