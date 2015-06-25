Obamacare in action
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to...more
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could...more
Devon Fagel (L), a physician and cancer survivor, argues in favor of Obamacare with Phil Kerpen (R), who was part of a Tea Party Patriots demonstration against the health care law, in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015....more
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sandy Wright gets some help from her Certified Nursing Assistant Jessica Haynes at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. Now, patients...more
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A small group of demonstrators stand outside of the HIlton Hotel and Suites prior to former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaking at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis August 26, 2013. ...more
A boy draws signs at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patient Analy Navarro is is checked by Doctor Leon Yeh in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers at Covered California's Concord call center talk to each other during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sandy Wright looks over her bag of medications at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. REUTERS/Jim Young
An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Enrique Gonzalez (L-R), Janet Regalado, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
