Obama's ancestral African homeland
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama...more
Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015....more
Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma...more
Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Protest against Obama's Iran deal
Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.
Uncontacted Amazon tribes
Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.
Burundi election crisis
Violence mars the start of Burundi's disputed presidential election.
Suicide bombing in Turkey
A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 32 people in an attack on a Kurdish town near the Syrian border.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.