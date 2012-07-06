Obama's battleground fight
The campaign bus of President Barack Obama is parked in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets residents of Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama visits a bakery in Beaver, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama holds a baby aloft during a campaign event at Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, Ohio July 6, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) more
President Barack Obama (2nd R) talks to Keith Ross (R) as he sits down for breakfast at Ann's Place restaurant in Akron, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama enjoys a beer with Jennifer Klanac (L) and Suzanne Woods (R) at Ziggy's Pub in Amherst, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Washington Park in Sandusky, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets diners at the Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Wolcott House Museum Complex in Maumee, Ohio July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama is introduced to speak at a campaign event at Oyster River High School in Durham, New Hampshire, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama talks to a girl during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama talks to a boy during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Broadway section, in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets graduating students from the Science Leadership Academy at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign fund raising event in Baltimore, Maryland June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters during a campaign event at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama talks on a phone with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai from his vehicle outside the Jane E. Lawton Community Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in this handout photograph taken and released on March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pete...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. Obama officially kicked off his re-election campaign today with visits to Ohio and Virginia....more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk from Air Force One upon their arrival in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama attends a campaign fund raiser at the Apollo Theater in New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets diners at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama hugs Lissette Bonilla after meeting her family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama carries a baby as he meets residents of a Las Vegas suburb, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama speaks in front of the dilapidated Brent Spence Bridge during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
President Barack Obama meets members of the girls junior volleyball team at Maquoketa High School in Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama eats ice cream at DeWitt Dairy Treats in DeWitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama tosses a bag of popcorn to members of the media in LeClaire, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama greets participants at a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama attends a town hall-style event at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
