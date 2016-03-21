Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 21, 2016 | 9:06pm IST

Obama's Cuba residence

A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 16
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 16
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 16
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 16
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 16
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 16
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 16
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 16
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 16
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 16
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 16
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 16
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 16
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 16
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 16
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Parched earth

Parched earth

Next Slideshows

Parched earth

Parched earth

To mark World Water Day, a look at dried-up water sources and the devastating effects of drought.

21 Mar 2016
Holi in Vrindavan

Holi in Vrindavan

Widows take part in the Holi celebrations at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

21 Mar 2016
Election for Tibetan govt-in-exile

Election for Tibetan govt-in-exile

Tibetan exiles cast their vote during the election for the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala.

21 Mar 2016
WT20: India vs Pakistan

WT20: India vs Pakistan

Pictures from India vs Pakistan World Twenty20 match at Kolkata.

19 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast